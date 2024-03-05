Couple, 3 Kids Found Dead in Kerala's Kottayam, Suicide Suspected

Kottayam (Kerala): A couple and their three children were found dead under mysterious circumstance in their rented house in Pala near Puvarani in Kerala's Kottayam district, police said on Tuesday.

Police suspect Jaison Thomas, a native of Akalakunnam Njandupara may have killed his wife, Mereena and children before he died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside the house while Mereena was found dead on the bed with severe wounds. Three children, Jerald (4), Jereena (2) and a seven-month-old child seem to have been strangulated to death, police said.

Jaison worked as a driver in a rubber factory in Pala. On information about the incident, a team from the local police station in Pala reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

"A case has been registered and investigations are underway. The cause of death can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report. The neighbours and relatives of the deceased couple are being questioned," a police officer said.

Locals apprehended that Jaison could have taken the drastic step as he was going through some financial distress. They said that the couple did not interact much with the neighbours.

Police said that Jaison's family has been residing in the rented house in Pala for quite some time. "The couple got married following a love affair and had very less contact with their relatives. The case is being probed from all angles," an officer of local police station in Pala said.