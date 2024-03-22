'Countrywide Ramifications,' SC Agrees to Examine Process in Appointment of Lokayukta

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 2 hours ago

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on a writ petition filed by the state Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Umang Singhar.

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on a writ petition filed by the state Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Umang Singhar.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the process of consultation with the leader of opposition (LoP) and the chief justice of the high court in relation to the appointment of Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body in states.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought response from the Madhya Pradesh government on a writ petition filed by state’s LoP and Congress leader Umang Singhar.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that there was no proper consultation in appointment of Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh as Lokayukta this month. The counsel contended that only one name was placed before him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, countered the petitioner’s contention that only one name was placed before the Leader of Opposition for the purpose of consultation.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said, "Bearing in mind country wide ramifications, we will examine the matter”. The apex court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to place the original files before it, and also asked it to file a response in the matter within two weeks.

Earlier, the petitioner had written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing the state government of making the Lokayukta appointment without following the constitutional process.

Read More

  1. Karnataka Lokayukta police register DA case against Deputy CM Shivakumar, await HC order
  2. "Lokpal is independent, not politically influenced," says Delhi HC, disposing plea of Shibu Soren
  3. Bengaluru girl Amana authors four books by 16 years of age

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.