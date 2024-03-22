'Countrywide Ramifications,' SC Agrees to Examine Process in Appointment of Lokayukta

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the process of consultation with the leader of opposition (LoP) and the chief justice of the high court in relation to the appointment of Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body in states.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought response from the Madhya Pradesh government on a writ petition filed by state’s LoP and Congress leader Umang Singhar.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that there was no proper consultation in appointment of Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh as Lokayukta this month. The counsel contended that only one name was placed before him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, countered the petitioner’s contention that only one name was placed before the Leader of Opposition for the purpose of consultation.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said, "Bearing in mind country wide ramifications, we will examine the matter”. The apex court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to place the original files before it, and also asked it to file a response in the matter within two weeks.

Earlier, the petitioner had written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing the state government of making the Lokayukta appointment without following the constitutional process.