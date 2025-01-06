Country's Second-Largest Jagannath Temple In Dibrugarh Sees Surge In Devotees, Tourists

Dibrugarh: A replica of Puri's iconic Jagannath Temple exists in at Khanikar, on the outskirts of Assam's Dibrugarh. Devotees who can't make it to Puri can pay obeisance here. The mammoth edifice saw a surge in footfalls on New Year's Day as people from neighbouring states throng the temple to seek blessings for the year ahead.

A Gubernatorial Visit

The second-largest Jagannath Temple was built on the initiative of the late Ballabh Pattanaik, who served as Assam Governor from 2009 to 2014 during the Congress regime. The 85-foot structure on the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass was inaugurated on December 6, 2014, by Patnaik. Patnaik was a spiritual person man of spirituality. Having been born in Puri, he shared a deep connection with Lord Jagannath. During his gubernatorial visit, he came across the small Jagannath temple at Lahowal, a tiny locality adjoining Dibrugarh, and decided to give it a revamped look. He took up the matter with then Dibrugarh MP, state ministers and legislators.

The Construction

"The construction work of the temple commenced in 2012, with the design based on the Jagannath Temple in Puri. It took two years to complete the temple on the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass road. Then Governor of Assam had appealed to Dibrugarh MP and Union Minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar and Lahowal MLA and then state Revenue Minister Prithvi Majhi to take up the initiative," a temple employee said.

He added, "Before construction, the Sri Sri Jagannath Cultural Trust was set up and the Jalan Tea Estate donated five bighas of land for the purpose. About 40 workers and artisans from Odisha and 60 from Assam worked day and night to complete the temple in two years."

The temple was consecrated in 2014 in the presence of priests from Tirupati Balaji Temple (ETV Bharat)

The Attractions

"The temple was consecrated in 2014 in the presence of priests from Tirupati Balaji Temple of Andhra Pradesh. In addition, there are temples of Balabhadra, Subhadra, Shiva, Ganesh, Hanuman and Durga on the premises. The routine worship takes place every day. The scenes of Krishna Leela are on display as sculptures on the walls which attract devotees and tourists alike," he added.

Tourist Destination

Tourists from across the country and abroad pay daily visits to the temple and their numbers swell during vacations. The temple architecture and the lush greens attract more tourists. Authorities said devotees throng the temple during Rath Yatra, New Year and other annual festivals.

Built for Rs 10.70 crore, the Jagannath Temple is administered by Sri Sri Jagannath Cultural Trust. Five priests and employees make arrangements for daily worship. The Temple has also opened up the door for business ventures and markets in the vicinity.