Country Is In Safe Hands Of PM Modi, Rajasthan Making Rapid Strides Under Bhajan Lal Govt: HM Amit Shah

Jaipur: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the country is in safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing decisive actions like the surgical and air strikes as examples of India's growing strength.

Shah was in Dadiya village of Rajasthan to inaugurate the 'Cooperation and Employment Festival' when, while addressing a huge public gathering, he said, "The country is in safe hands. Under Modi's leadership, strong messages have been sent to terrorists through surgical strikes and airstrikes in Uri, Pulwama and during recent Operation Sindoor. India now responds firmly to any threats."

During the event, Shah also lauded Rajasthan's progress under the Bhajan Lal Sharma government, while highlighting the Centre’s focus on development and national security. He also lauded Rajasthan's legacy in the cooperative movement and said the state will continue to play a significant role in shaping its future.

The union minister further heaped praise on CM Bhajan Lal and his government for its recent initiatives, saying Rajasthan has registered significant growth in a very short span of time. "Under the previous Congress rule, paper leaks troubled students. Now the Bhajan Lal government has sent a strong message by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT)," Shah said.

He also spoke about PM Modi's contribution to the cooperative sector, highlighting the formation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation to strengthen the rural economy. "Rajasthan has played a vital role in India's agricultural growth. It leads the country in the production of mustard, millet, oilseeds and guar," he said.

Shedding more light on the agricultural sector of Rajasthan, Shah said 90 percent of guar production comes from the state; while 46 percent mustard, 44 percent bajra (millet), 22 percent oilseeds and 15 percent of millets are produced in the state. "This apart, Rajasthan ranks second in groundnut production (18 percent) and third in sorghum, gram, pulses and soybeans," the union minister added.