Country Believes in PM Modi's Guarantees: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country believes in the guarantees given by the Prime Minister.

Addressing a BJP's rally here for the Lok Sabha polls in the presence of PM Modi, Yogi said Modi's guarantee means 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' for 12 crore farmers, housing for four crore poor people, cooking gas cylinder in the homes of 10 crore poor people.

"12 crore homes have toilet facilities, 80 crore poor get free ration, 60 crore poor get Rs five lakh health insurance cover. This is Modi's guarantee. Uttar Pradesh trusts Modi's guarantee and India trusts him. Because. Modi not only only weaves dreams, he also weaves reality," added Yogi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also lashed out Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress saying during their rule Meerut has faced the torture of riot policy and curfew.

He said at present the BJP and its allies are working with full determination and strength to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The divisive forces are working to break apart the social strata based on familyism and casteism," he quipped.

Yogi also referred to the 'Bharat Ratna' bestowed on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saying it an honour for the farmers. He said Chaudhary Charan Singh was the messiah of the agrarians.

He concluded by saying after 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown a new India by changing the destiny and image of the nation and that the PM has given several gifts to Meerut.