Country Believes in PM Modi's Guarantees: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 7:54 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Narendra Modi on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a public meeting in Meerut for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. He said that the country believes in the guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that Bharat Ratna award to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh 'Bharat Ratna' was an honour of farmers.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country believes in the guarantees given by the Prime Minister.

Addressing a BJP's rally here for the Lok Sabha polls in the presence of PM Modi, Yogi said Modi's guarantee means 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' for 12 crore farmers, housing for four crore poor people, cooking gas cylinder in the homes of 10 crore poor people.

"12 crore homes have toilet facilities, 80 crore poor get free ration, 60 crore poor get Rs five lakh health insurance cover. This is Modi's guarantee. Uttar Pradesh trusts Modi's guarantee and India trusts him. Because. Modi not only only weaves dreams, he also weaves reality," added Yogi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also lashed out Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress saying during their rule Meerut has faced the torture of riot policy and curfew.

He said at present the BJP and its allies are working with full determination and strength to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The divisive forces are working to break apart the social strata based on familyism and casteism," he quipped.

Yogi also referred to the 'Bharat Ratna' bestowed on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saying it an honour for the farmers. He said Chaudhary Charan Singh was the messiah of the agrarians.

He concluded by saying after 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown a new India by changing the destiny and image of the nation and that the PM has given several gifts to Meerut.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.