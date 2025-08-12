ETV Bharat / bharat

Counting Underway For Election To Key Post Of Constitution Club Of India

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Counting of votes is underway for the election to the Secretary (Administration) of the Constitution Club of India, for which elections were held on Tuesday.

The election is witnessing a close contest between BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who has been holding this post for the last 25 years, and his party and former MP Sanjeev Balyan.

A total of 707 votes were cast in the election. In the initial rounds of counting, Rudy was reportedly leading by a few votes. Several rounds of counting are still to be held.

The polling witnessed participation of high-profile politicians cutting across party lines. Among the heavyweights are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

MPs from other parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress, also participated in the election.

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters, Rudy asserted the true spirit of democracy was evident during the Constitution Club of India's elections.