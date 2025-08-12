Counting Underway For Election To Key Post Of Constitution Club Of India

By Santu Das
New Delhi: Counting of votes is underway for the election to the Secretary (Administration) of the Constitution Club of India, for which elections were held on Tuesday.
The election is witnessing a close contest between BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who has been holding this post for the last 25 years, and his party and former MP Sanjeev Balyan.
A total of 707 votes were cast in the election. In the initial rounds of counting, Rudy was reportedly leading by a few votes. Several rounds of counting are still to be held.
The polling witnessed participation of high-profile politicians cutting across party lines. Among the heavyweights are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
MPs from other parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress, also participated in the election.
Earlier in the day, talking to reporters, Rudy asserted the true spirit of democracy was evident during the Constitution Club of India's elections.
Balyan said, "Regardless of the outcomes, the integrity of this Constitution Club remains intact. It serves as a forum for current and former Members of Parliament."
As per Bye-Law 3 of the election Bye-Laws, the election to the Governing Council of the Constitution Club of India is held by a dual method of voting by postal ballot and in person at direct polling. The tenure of the governing Council will be for a period of five years.
The Constitution Club comprises 1,200 members, each of whom is either a current or a former Member of Parliament.
Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed ahead of the outcome of the polls.
The Constitution Club of India is headed by the Lok Sabha Speaker as its Ex-Officio president.
