Counting Underway For Delhi Polls; Candidates Seek Divine Blessings, Hope For Victory

EVMs at Netaji Subhas University of Technology centre for counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls ( PTI )

New Delhi: As the counting of votes for the assembly polls began in Delhi on Saturday, candidates cutting across party lines visited shrines in the national capital to offer prayers and seek blessings. Counting of votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies began amid tight security at 19 locations across the national capital.

The BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma visited a Hanuman temple to seek blessings.

"'Aaj sarkar banegi (Our government will be formed today)' ... Exit polls are indicating the same. I prayed to Hanuman ji for a good government in Delhi so that we can work in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," he told reporters.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi described the elections as "a battle between good and evil, work and hooliganism". She expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would stand with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's governance model.

Badli candidate and the Congress' city unit chief Devender Yadav also exuded confidence despite unfavourable exit polls. "We worked hard and I believe the people of Delhi will give the Congress a chance." Alka Lamba, the Congress' Kalkaji candidate, visited a Kali temple and sought blessings.