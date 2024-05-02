Counter Intelligence Kashmir Foils Militancy Recruitment Attempt in Budgam; One Arrested

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) claimed a significant success on Thursday, announcing the arrest of an individual attempting to join militant ranks in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

According to a statement released by the agency, they received credible information on April 29 from reliable sources indicating that the militant outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind (AuGH) was endeavoring to re-establish its base and revive its cadres in Kashmir.

The statement detailed that in pursuit of this scheme, a Pakistan-based militant handler associated with AuGH, identified as Hamzah alias Gazi, has been reportedly brainwashing Kashmiri youth to enlist in militant ranks.

"It was further learnt that AuGH has brainwashed and cultivated a few committed hybrid Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Kashmir, and these OGWs, in connivance, are planning a militant recruitment drive in the Valley," the statement read.

CIK further elucidated that the received input was technically developed, leading to the identification of an individual named Waseem Ahmad Sheikh, hailing from Beerwah, who was subsequently detained for interrogation.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that he was in constant communication with handlers through virtual means and was on the brink of joining the militant outfit by forming a new group," the statement disclosed.

The agency asserted that Sheikh had been tasked with identifying a group of youths willing to join militancy alongside the AuGH militant outfit. "It was further revealed that the Pakistan-based militant commander had assured him of supplying arms and ammunition for him and his group in the coming days."

Further revelations from the investigation unveiled Sheikh's involvement in numerous WhatsApp and Telegram groups associated with militant outfits. "Further investigation is ongoing to identify other members of such groups to take legal actions against them," the CIK said.



Interestingly, Counter Intelligence Kashmir is a specialised agency responsible for gathering intelligence and conducting operations to counter insurgency and militancy in the Kashmir region.