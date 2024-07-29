ETV Bharat / bharat

Counselling For NEET-UG To Start From Aug 14

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

The secretary of the NMC, Dr B Srinivas, said the counselling is set to take place for the allotment of over 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges countrywide.

New Delhi: The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14, according to an MCC notice issued on Monday.

However the registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August, Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said. The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," Srinivas said.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats.

The National Testing Agency had on Friday announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam after the Supreme Court disposed of a bunch of petitions, including those alleging irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

