Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Hyderabad: Unsecured water bottles in a car may seem harmless, but they can pose a significant safety risk. When left loose under seats or on the floor, bottles can roll on under the pedals. If it happens, then it can obstruct the functioning of either the accelerator, brake or clutch pedals. That would worsen the situation, at times, leading to loss of control and potentially life-threatening accidents.

Naveen Gupta, Secretary General of All India Motor Transport Congress told ETV Bharat, "We should check all safety measures and clear objects which may create obstacles during driving, especially empty bottles and clothes from the driver's seat."

The loose articles endangering the lives of passengers came to light after the November 12 accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, where six youths lost their lives when their Toyota Innova crashed.

Many refer to it as the “Dehradun Innova accident”, wherein a police investigation established that a loose water bottle that stuck under the brake pedal, while the accelerator was depressed could have caused the accident. The police cited a technical investigation carried out by a team from Toyota India. They quoted the technical team as having unravelled the circumstances that led to the over-speeding and the resultant crash.

Ajai Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, in his media briefing, reiterated that the water bottle's obstruction might have rendered the braking ineffective which in turn could have led to the fatal crash.

Danger of unsecured bottles in car

Keeping a water bottle in your car for hydration during long journeys is essential. However, improper storage of bottles can pose a serious safety risk. Here is everything you need to know about this hazard, how to prevent it, and what to do if it happens.

How a bottle can cause an accident

An unsecured water bottle can easily roll onto the footboard of the car. If it gets lodged under the accelerator or brake pedal, the driver may lose control of the vehicle.

Loss of Control: A bottle stuck under the brake pedal prevents it from being fully depressed, rendering it ineffective.

Reaction Time Delays: Even attempting to break a bottle or remove it manually reduces reaction time in critical situations. Every millisecond counts in avoiding a crash.

Gunjeet Singh Sangha, a transport business owner, talking to ETV Bharat said, "To ensure safety during driving, drivers should be careful about all things and never keep loose things near the driving seat which create any hurdle to apply brake, clutch or race lever."

Real-Life Examples

Dehradun Innova Accident in 2024

Recently, six youths were killed, and one critically injured after the Toyota Innova near the ONGC intersection hit a truck in Dehradun's Thana Cantt area at around 2 am on November 12. The victims were aged 19 to 25.