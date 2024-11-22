Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Hyderabad: Unsecured water bottles in a car may seem harmless, but they can pose a significant safety risk. When left loose under seats or on the floor, bottles can roll on under the pedals. If it happens, then it can obstruct the functioning of either the accelerator, brake or clutch pedals. That would worsen the situation, at times, leading to loss of control and potentially life-threatening accidents.
Naveen Gupta, Secretary General of All India Motor Transport Congress told ETV Bharat, "We should check all safety measures and clear objects which may create obstacles during driving, especially empty bottles and clothes from the driver's seat."
The loose articles endangering the lives of passengers came to light after the November 12 accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, where six youths lost their lives when their Toyota Innova crashed.
Many refer to it as the “Dehradun Innova accident”, wherein a police investigation established that a loose water bottle that stuck under the brake pedal, while the accelerator was depressed could have caused the accident. The police cited a technical investigation carried out by a team from Toyota India. They quoted the technical team as having unravelled the circumstances that led to the over-speeding and the resultant crash.
Ajai Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, in his media briefing, reiterated that the water bottle's obstruction might have rendered the braking ineffective which in turn could have led to the fatal crash.
Danger of unsecured bottles in car
Keeping a water bottle in your car for hydration during long journeys is essential. However, improper storage of bottles can pose a serious safety risk. Here is everything you need to know about this hazard, how to prevent it, and what to do if it happens.
How a bottle can cause an accident
An unsecured water bottle can easily roll onto the footboard of the car. If it gets lodged under the accelerator or brake pedal, the driver may lose control of the vehicle.
- Loss of Control: A bottle stuck under the brake pedal prevents it from being fully depressed, rendering it ineffective.
- Reaction Time Delays: Even attempting to break a bottle or remove it manually reduces reaction time in critical situations. Every millisecond counts in avoiding a crash.
Gunjeet Singh Sangha, a transport business owner, talking to ETV Bharat said, "To ensure safety during driving, drivers should be careful about all things and never keep loose things near the driving seat which create any hurdle to apply brake, clutch or race lever."
Real-Life Examples
- Dehradun Innova Accident in 2024
Recently, six youths were killed, and one critically injured after the Toyota Innova near the ONGC intersection hit a truck in Dehradun's Thana Cantt area at around 2 am on November 12. The victims were aged 19 to 25.
Police extracted the victims from the severely mangled vehicle, and transported them to the hospital, where six were declared dead on arrival. The impact shattered the Innova, requiring the car to be cut open to retrieve the victims.
- Mangaluru Accident in 2022
In a 2022 accident in Karnataka's Mangaluru, a water bottle stuck beneath a car's brake pedal led to a series of collisions. The 63-year-old driver, Vivekananda Shenoy, lost control while descending a slope, resulting in the car crashing into a two-wheeler, two parked cars, and eventually a wall. The two-wheeler riders were thrown to the ground but escaped with minor injuries. The incident caused significant damage to the vehicles involved and was captured on CCTV, which later went viral.
Amrick Singh, a transporter, shared his personal experience with ETV Bharat, saying, "It is very risky to keep empty bottles in the car. When we apply brakes, the bottles might get stuck under the brake pedal which may cause an accident. I had the same terrible experience in the same situation when an empty water bottle got stuck under the brake of my car. Luckily, that time I applied the handbrake to stop the car, but it was so scary for me."
Preventing Bottles from Rolling Under Pedals
Here are some practical steps to ensure your safety
- Secure Your Bottles
Store bottled in built-in cup holders or car compartments specifically designed for small items.
Avoid placing bottles under the driver's or passenger's seat.
- Inspect Your Vehicle
1. Check the Floor Mats:
Ensure mats are not loose or wedges under the pedals.
2. Avoid Unrestrained Objects:
Remove any loose items from the car's dashboard or footboard area.
- Use Safety Straps for Luggage
If you are carrying bags, groceries, or other items, fasten them securely with straps to avoid displacement during sharp turns.
What to do If a bottle gets stuck under the brake pedal
If an object becomes lodged under the brake pedal while driving, follow these steps:
- Stay Calm: Avoid panicking to maintain control of the vehicle.
- Shift to Neutral: This action will stop acceleration and reduce speed.
- Gradually Pull Over: Safely guide the vehicle to the side of the road and stop.
- Remove the Object: Once parked, safely retrieve the bottle or object to prevent recurrence.
Important
Never attempt to break the bottle while driving. Doing so is time-consuming, reduces reaction time, and can lead to an accident.
Additional Tips for a Safe Drive
- Utilise all vehicle features, like cupholders, for their intended purpose rather than for storing miscellaneous items.
- Regularly inspect your vehicle to ensure there are no potential hazards.
- Educate passengers about the risks of unsecured items, especially in shared vehicles.
While keeping a water bottle in your car is convenient, failing to secure it properly can lead to life-threatening accidents. Follow the tips above to prevent accidents and always prioritise safety over convenience. By taking simple steps, you can protect yourself, your passengers, and other road users.
