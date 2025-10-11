ETV Bharat / bharat

Cough Syrup Deaths: Probe Against Coldrif Manufacturer Exposed Lapses By TNFDA

New Delhi: The investigation against the Kanchipuram-based manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, has brought to light lapses by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration in enforcing basic regulatory norms, CDSCO sources said.

Licensed in 2011 by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA), Sresan Pharma continued operations unchecked for over a decade despite its dismal infrastructure and multiple violations of national drug safety rules, they said.

A recent inspection by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) exposed the unit's appalling conditions and total non-compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), the sources said.

"The CDSCO has not been involved in any of the audits at Sresan Pharma. Since the CDSCO was not involved and the state FDA did not inform the CDSCO about this company in any way, this company was not part of any of the CDSCO databases," a source said. TNFDA officials could not be reached for comment.

Another source at the CDSCO highlighted that Rule 84AB of the D and C Rules requires manufacturers to update all of their approved products on the 'Sugam' portal. The rule was notified to prepare a national database of all the approved products in the country to support better monitoring.

"The company did not register its products on the database. Thus, it did not comply with this rule. It is the state regulator's responsibility to get the rule executed in the state," the source said.

Further, with the intent of making a centralised database of pharmaceutical manufacturers, the CDSCO sent communication to all manufacturers and the TNFDA in October 2023, requesting them to share their information through a Google form.

Subsequently, this point was reiterated in every monthly review meeting and other interactions with the state FDA. However, neither Sresan Pharma registered during this campaign nor did the state FDA help the manufacturer get onboarded, the source said.

The TNFDA conducted an audit of Sresan Pharma on October 1 and 2 on a request from its Madhya Pradesh counterpart, but this information was also not shared with the CDSCO headquarters or zonal office, the source said.

As part of the proactive exercise to conduct risk-based inspections (RBI) of all units which had supplied the medicines consumed by the affected children in Chhindwara, the CDSCO team went for a joint RBI inspection at Sresan Pharma on the morning of October 3.