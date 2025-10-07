ETV Bharat / bharat

Cough Syrup Deaths: Plea In SC Seeks CBI Probe, Systemic Reforms

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking an inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms against the backdrop of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly due to the consumption of toxic cough syrups.

Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the plea sought a court-monitored probe into the incidents and also a direction for the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

The plea contended that a probe under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge would ensure fairness and uniformity. The petition submitted that separate probes at the state level have led to fragmented accountability, which has led to repeated lapses that allow hazardous formulations to reach the market.

It also urged the apex court that all pending FIRs and investigations concerning the deaths of children caused by toxic cough syrups across states should be transferred to the CBI. The plea sought the court's direction to the Centre to constitute a national-level judicial or expert body to identify the regulatory failures that allowed substandard medicines to reach the market.