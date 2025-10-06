ETV Bharat / bharat

Cough Syrup Deaths: NHRC Issues Notices To 3 States, Union Health Ministry And Others

New Delhi: The NHRC on Monday issued notices to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments, directing them to probe allegations of children's deaths due to contaminated cough syrup and immediately ban the sale of spurious medicines.

It has also directed the Union health ministry, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to order an investigation into the supply of spurious drugs and instruct all regional labs in states to collect the samples of spurious drugs and submit test reports.

"The authority is also directed to order all the Chief Drugs Controllers in the concerned states to process immediately banning of the spurious drugs and submit reports," the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a notice.

The commission said it has received a complaint seeking urgent intervention in cases of the deaths of 12 children in Madhya Pradesh (Chhindwara and Vidisha districts) and some districts of Rajasthan allegedly after consuming cough syrup.

Although initial tests by the Union health ministry reportedly did not find diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol, substances known to cause kidney toxicity, in the medicines, "the exact cause of death remains unclear with cases involving kidney failure and other complications", the NHRC said.

The Bench of the NHRC, presided by Priyank Kanoongo, Member, has taken cognisance of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter.

"The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Rajasthan, Jaipur; the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal; and the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of UP, Lucknow, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to collect the samples of cough syrup, testing in their regional labs and ban the sale of spurious medicine on immediate basis," the notice said.