Cough Syrup Deaths: Ensure Drug Manufacturers Comply With Revised Schedule M norms, Govt Tells states

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the quality of cough syrups, the Union health ministry on Sunday underlined the need for all drug manufacturers to comply with the Revised Schedule M and said that strict action will be taken against violators.

The ministry convened a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava with all states and Union territories to review compliance with drug quality norms and promote the rational use of cough syrups, especially in paediatric populations.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of recent reports of child deaths in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups.

During the meeting, states were advised to ensure rational use of cough syrups, particularly among children, as most coughs are self-limiting and do not require pharmacological treatment, the ministry said in a statement.

The advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on the rational use of cough syrups in paediatric populations was also discussed, it said.

The matter was earlier reviewed by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who had directed that the issue be discussed with states and Union territories to ensure necessary actions, it added.

In the meeting principal secretary (Health), Rajasthan, informed that the state's investigation so far indicates that the four deaths were not linked to the quality of cough syrup.

An awareness campaign is being conducted for rational use of paediatric formulation. However, by way of abundant caution, various regulatory actions have been undertaken. Further investigations are being conducted, the statement said.

It said the discussions in the meeting centred on three key points -- compliance with Schedule M and other GSR provisions relating to quality standards in drug manufacturing units; rational use of cough syrups in children, including the need to avoid irrational combinations and inappropriate formulations; and strengthening regulation of retail pharmacies to prevent sale and misuse of such formulations.

The Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU), Nagpur, established under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), had reported a cluster of cases and related deaths to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) from a block in Chhindwara district, the statement said.

Taking cognisance of the situation, a central team of experts comprising epidemiologists, microbiologists, entomologists and drug inspectors from the NCDC, National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) visited Chhindwara and Nagpur and conducted a detailed analysis of the reported cases and deaths in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh authorities, it said.

Various clinical, environmental, entomological and drug samples were collected and sent to NIV Pune, Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) Mumbai, and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Nagpur for laboratory testing.