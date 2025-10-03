Cough Syrup Deaths: Central Team Collects Samples From Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district reported deaths of several children due to kidney failure.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: A central team of health experts visited Madhya Pradesh recently and collected various samples in coordination with the state authorities, including samples of various cough syrups, following reports that child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to the consumption of cough syrups, the health ministry said on Friday.
“In view of the recent reports suggesting that child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to consumption of cough syrups, a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), etc visited the site. Various samples were collected in coordination with the State Authorities, including samples of various cough syrups,” the health ministry said.
However, as per the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury. The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG, added the health ministry.
“Further blood/CSF samples have been tested by NIV Pune for common pathogens. One case has been found positive for Leptospirosis,” the ministry said.
Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories.
A multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases.
As regards the reports related to two deaths of children in Rajasthan because of contaminated cough syrup consumption, it has been clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be a potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG, the ministry added.
“Additionally, the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use,” the ministry said.
It may be mentioned that the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on the rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population.
According to the advisory, cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years of age.
“These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years and above that, any use should follow careful technical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drug combinations. Further, the public may also be sensitised regarding adherence to prescription by the doctors,” it said.
It said that non-pharmacological measures, including adequate hydration, rest, and supportive measures, should be the first-line approach.
According to the advisory, all healthcare facilities and critical establishments must ensure procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Goods Manufacturing Practices and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients. Sensitisation of prescribers and dispensers across the public and private sectors is essential to uphold these standards of care.
Read more