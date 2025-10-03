ETV Bharat / bharat

Cough Syrup Deaths: Central Team Collects Samples From Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: A central team of health experts visited Madhya Pradesh recently and collected various samples in coordination with the state authorities, including samples of various cough syrups, following reports that child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to the consumption of cough syrups, the health ministry said on Friday.

“In view of the recent reports suggesting that child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to consumption of cough syrups, a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), etc visited the site. Various samples were collected in coordination with the State Authorities, including samples of various cough syrups,” the health ministry said.

However, as per the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury. The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG, added the health ministry.

“Further blood/CSF samples have been tested by NIV Pune for common pathogens. One case has been found positive for Leptospirosis,” the ministry said.

Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases.

As regards the reports related to two deaths of children in Rajasthan because of contaminated cough syrup consumption, it has been clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be a potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG, the ministry added.