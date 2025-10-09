ETV Bharat / bharat

Cough Syrup Adulteration Case: TN Govt Suspends Two Senior Drug Inspectors

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Subramanian said that steps would be taken to permanently shut down the pharma company whose product allegedly claimed many lives.

Drug Inspectors Suspended in cough syrup death case
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Two senior drug inspectors have been placed under suspension for their "inaction" in the cough syrup adulteration case, and steps would be taken to permanently shut down the pharma company whose product allegedly claimed many lives, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

The two senior drug inspectors were served notice as to why they had not inspected the Sresen Pharma manufacturing facility for two years and were later suspended, he said.

"Tamil Nadu was the first to confirm the adulteration in the cough syrup (Coldrif) and we immediately informed the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and even Puducherry about the health hazard of consuming the cough syrup," Subramanian told reporters here when his attention was drawn to the arrest of Sresen Pharma company owner G Ranganathan, today.

Immediately the state government issued "stop production" order on October 3 and temporarily revoked the company’s manufacturing licence. Criminal action was initiated on Ranganathan on October 7, and he was arrested past midnight on October 8, he said.

"Based on a detailed investigation, which is underway, steps will be taken to permanently close down the pharma company. A decision will be taken in three days’ time," the minister assured.

Also, Subramanian informed that the state stopped procuring Coldrif following the “adulteration” and had even banned its sale in the market. "Due to our prompt action, a major catastrophe was averted," he added.

Also Read

Cough Syrup Deaths: Tamil Nadu Govt Not Cooperating, It Needs To Take 'Concrete Steps', Says MP CM Yadav

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU SUSPENDS DRUG INSPECTORSDRUG INSPECTORS SUSPENDEDCOUGH SYRUP DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.