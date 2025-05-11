Cost Will Be Fierce: DGMO On In Case There Is Cross Border Terror Attack On India

New Delhi: Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Sunday asserted that the call came from the Pakistani side for cessation of hostilities.

Asked in case there is a cross-border terror attack on Indian soil, Lt Gen Ghai said, "Cost will be fierce". "The chief of army staff conducted a security review meeting today and gave full authority to the armed forces to respond to any more aggression. On the 10th of May in the morning, I received a message seeking my willingness to communicate from my counterpart in Pakistan. They, however, disappoint us. It took a couple of hours by the Pakistan army to make a drone intrusion last night and even in the early hours of today,” Lt Gen Ghai told reporters here.

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai addressing media persons in New Delhi (PTI)

“Although we have decided to further speak on the modalities with our Pakistani counterpart, we will see what happens tonight. We have already sent hotline messages to my counterpart highlighting our understanding,” said Lt Gen Ghai.

Ghai said that India has identified Pakistani army officers who participated in the funeral of Lashkar e Taiba and Jaish-e Mohammad terrorists after a successful Operation Sindoor. He said that India is always prepared to face any eventuality, “We have a road map and plan. We will follow it diligently,” he said.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, he said, "Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons". He said the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in the military offensives between the two sides.

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror," Ghai said.

"The Line Of Control was also violated soon after by Pakistan, and the erratic and rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, inhabited villages and religious sites such as Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to a sad loss of lives. The Indian Air Force played a major part in these strikes by engaging some of these camps, and the Indian Navy provided wherewithal in terms of precision munitions. The Indian Air Force had their assets up in the sky," he added.

Lt Gen Ghai said that the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the "numerous other" such attacks on armed forces and defenceless civilians prompted India to make a "compelling statement of our resolve as a nation" against terrorism.

"You are all by now familiar with the brutality and the dastardly manner in which 26 innocent lives were prematurely terminated at Pahalgam on April 22. When you combine those horrific scenes and the pain of the families that the nation witnessed with numerous other recent terrorist strikes on our armed forces and defenceless civilians, we knew, that the time had arrived to make yet another compelling statement of our resolve as a nation," he said.

He also said that after the Indian strikes, some terror hubs were now "bereft of" terrorists or had been vacated, fearing "retribution from us." "It set into motion a very diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape across the borders and the identification of terror camps and training sites. The locations that emerged were numerous, but as we deliberated more, we realised that some of these terror hubs were now bereft of presence and had pre-emptively been vacated, fearing retribution from us, Ghai said.