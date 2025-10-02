ETV Bharat / bharat

Corruption Remains Rampant In India: Tharoor As Wintrack Exits Over 'Harassment' By Chennai Customs

"It doesn’t have to be this way. Indeed it must not be like this if the country is to grow and prosper," he posted on his X handle.

Terming the situation as 'truly dismaying', Tharoor said, "Corruption remains rampant across the system and most companies simply comply as part of the “price of doing business”.

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Centre over Tamil Nadu-based firm, Wintrack Inc's, announcement to cease its import-export operations in India from October 1 due to 'relentless harassment' by Chennai Customs, saying 'corruption remains rampant across the system'.

The Congress MP also shared the statement of Wintrack Inc claiming that for past 45 days Chennai Customs officials relentlessly harassed them.

"After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. Despite our best efforts, the sustained pressure has made it impossible to continue operations," the logistics firm had stated.

The Chennai Customs, however, refuted the allegation saying the company was caught for misdeclaration and misclassification of goods. It issued a detailed rebuttal stating no bribe was sought but hearings were held, delays accommodated and permissions granted to reduce demurrage.

Taking to its X handle the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said, "Regarding the allegations of corruption against Chennai Customs raised by @PrawinGaneshan on Twitter, it is clarified that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer. Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect."

"Subsequently, the importer has shared certain names and screenshots on Twitter. The matter has been noted, and all facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken," the post further read.