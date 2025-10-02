Corruption Remains Rampant In India: Tharoor As Wintrack Exits Over 'Harassment' By Chennai Customs
Wintrack Inc announced to cease operations in India from October 1 alleging harassment by Chennai Customs but latter denied, accusing of misclassification.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Centre over Tamil Nadu-based firm, Wintrack Inc's, announcement to cease its import-export operations in India from October 1 due to 'relentless harassment' by Chennai Customs, saying 'corruption remains rampant across the system'.
Terming the situation as 'truly dismaying', Tharoor said, "Corruption remains rampant across the system and most companies simply comply as part of the “price of doing business”.
This is truly dismaying. Corruption remains rampant across the system and most companies simply comply as part of the “price of doing business”. It doesn’t have to be this way. Indeed it must not be like this if the country is to grow and prosper. https://t.co/GJQQZV7NaL— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 2, 2025
"It doesn’t have to be this way. Indeed it must not be like this if the country is to grow and prosper," he posted on his X handle.
The Congress MP also shared the statement of Wintrack Inc claiming that for past 45 days Chennai Customs officials relentlessly harassed them.
"After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. Despite our best efforts, the sustained pressure has made it impossible to continue operations," the logistics firm had stated.
In response to serious and false allegations made by @PrawinGaneshan regarding Bill of Entry No. 3837029 dated 12.08.2025, we categorically place the following facts on record. This importer has an established pattern of making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and…— Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) October 1, 2025
The Chennai Customs, however, refuted the allegation saying the company was caught for misdeclaration and misclassification of goods. It issued a detailed rebuttal stating no bribe was sought but hearings were held, delays accommodated and permissions granted to reduce demurrage.
Taking to its X handle the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said, "Regarding the allegations of corruption against Chennai Customs raised by @PrawinGaneshan on Twitter, it is clarified that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer. Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect."
Regarding the allegations of corruption against Chennai Customs raised by @PrawinGaneshan on Twitter, it is clarified that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer. Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect.— CBIC (@cbic_india) October 1, 2025
Subsequently, the importer…
"Subsequently, the importer has shared certain names and screenshots on Twitter. The matter has been noted, and all facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken," the post further read.
