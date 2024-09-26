ETV Bharat / bharat

'Corrupt' Jharkhand CM Hemant Pretending To Be Martyr After Jail Term: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the state Chief Minister Hemant Soren, citing such a corrupt CM cannot lead the state towards development.

'Corrupt' Jharkhand CM Hemant Pretending To Be Martyr After Jail Term: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

Dhanbad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for "pretending to be a martyr" following his imprisonment on corruption charges, urging the public to remove the JMM-led government from power.

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is pretending to be a 'martyr' after going to jail on corruption charges. Such a corrupt CM cannot lead Jharkhand towards development. Show the exit door to such forces and give two consecutive terms to BJP for unparalleled development of the state," Singh said addressing a Parivartan rally here.

Singh accused the current administration of fostering "infiltration and conversion" for political gains, contrasting this with the BJP's promise to build homes for all within three years of assuming power.

He also advocated for the "one nation, one election" policy, asserting it could save the exchequer Rs 4 lakh crore, as frequent elections cost the country approximately Rs 7 lakh crore.

Additionally, Singh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for damaging India's reputation abroad and asserted that India is no longer a weak nation, warning that anyone provoking it would face consequences, citing India's actions in Pakistan as an example.

