'Corrupt' Jharkhand CM Hemant Pretending To Be Martyr After Jail Term: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Dhanbad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for "pretending to be a martyr" following his imprisonment on corruption charges, urging the public to remove the JMM-led government from power.

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is pretending to be a 'martyr' after going to jail on corruption charges. Such a corrupt CM cannot lead Jharkhand towards development. Show the exit door to such forces and give two consecutive terms to BJP for unparalleled development of the state," Singh said addressing a Parivartan rally here.

Singh accused the current administration of fostering "infiltration and conversion" for political gains, contrasting this with the BJP's promise to build homes for all within three years of assuming power.