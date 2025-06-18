ETV Bharat / bharat

Corona Death Toll Goes Up to 13 in Delhi with One More Casualty in Last 24 hours

New variant of the corona virus could be fatal for persons with weak immune system

Corona deaths delhi
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A corona positive patient has died in the last 24 hours in the capital Delhi. The deceased is a 65-year-old man who was suffering from problems like carcinoma oral cavity, severe kidney injury and other ailments.

With the death of a patient on Tuesday, the death toll from corona in Delhi since January has increased to 13.

In the past 24 hours 65 new patients were found while 65 patients have also recovered.

According to the information given on the COVID-19 dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases has increased from 555 to 620.

Although the new variant of corona virus may not appear to be very deadly but people who are already sick and have a weak immune system this variant can prove to be fatal. So far it has been seen that this variant is proving to be fatal only for sick and elderly people.

Currently, the cases coming in Delhi due to the new variant of corona are being described by experts as similar to normal influenza.

WEAK IMMUNITY CAN BE FATALCORONA DASHBOARDDELHI CORONA UPDATE

