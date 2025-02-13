ETV Bharat / bharat

Cordelia Cruise Set To Sail Between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, And Puducherry In June

Visakhapatnam: Cordelia Cruise is up for a month-long itinerary of luxurious sea voyages, stretching from June to July this year. The cruise ship is set to sail between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry.

The service will be run through the agent of the vessel M/s. GAC Shipping (India) Pvt. Ltd. for promoting cruise tourism.

The first trip of the vessel will start on June 30, with its departure from Chennai. It will arrive in Visakhapatnam on July 2. From Visakhapatnam, it is scheduled to reach Puducherry on July 4 and return to Chennai on July 5.

During its second trip, the cruise ship will take the same route and revisit Visakhapatnam on July 9 from Chennai and arrive in Chennai on July 12 after making a stop at Puducherry. The third service will commence on July 14, completing the circuit on July 19.

New Cruise Terminal In Vizag