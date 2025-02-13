Cordelia Cruise Set To Sail Between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, And Puducherry In June

Visakhapatnam: Cordelia Cruise is up for a month-long itinerary of luxurious sea voyages, stretching from June to July this year. The cruise ship is set to sail between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry.
The service will be run through the agent of the vessel M/s. GAC Shipping (India) Pvt. Ltd. for promoting cruise tourism.
The first trip of the vessel will start on June 30, with its departure from Chennai. It will arrive in Visakhapatnam on July 2. From Visakhapatnam, it is scheduled to reach Puducherry on July 4 and return to Chennai on July 5.
During its second trip, the cruise ship will take the same route and revisit Visakhapatnam on July 9 from Chennai and arrive in Chennai on July 12 after making a stop at Puducherry. The third service will commence on July 14, completing the circuit on July 19.
New Cruise Terminal In Vizag
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has developed a modern international cruise terminal to provide a seamless experience for up to 2,000 passengers. The terminal offers immigration and clearance services, parking, shopping, food and lounge, and other facilities. According to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, the government was keen on developing cruise tourism in the state.
More About Cordella Cruise
The Cordelia is a premium cruise liner that offers top-notch facilities, including luxury rooms, multi-cuisine restaurants, entertainment areas, spas, and swimming pools.
Cruising the Bay of Bengal, guests can enjoy on-deck entertainment, gaming areas, and live performances. The cruise offers guided shore excursions, spa centres, and onboard shopping at each location.
On Wednesday, the organisers announced the schedule at a travel agents' meeting in Visakhapatnam and highlighted some of its safety and other features.
Read More