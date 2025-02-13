ETV Bharat / bharat

Cordelia Cruise Set To Sail Between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, And Puducherry In June

The first trip of the vessel will start on June 30 from Chennai via Visakhapatnam before reaching Puducherry on July 4.

Cordelia Cruise Set To Sail Between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, And Puducherry In June
Cordelia Cruise ship (File photo ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: Cordelia Cruise is up for a month-long itinerary of luxurious sea voyages, stretching from June to July this year. The cruise ship is set to sail between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry.

The service will be run through the agent of the vessel M/s. GAC Shipping (India) Pvt. Ltd. for promoting cruise tourism.

The first trip of the vessel will start on June 30, with its departure from Chennai. It will arrive in Visakhapatnam on July 2. From Visakhapatnam, it is scheduled to reach Puducherry on July 4 and return to Chennai on July 5.

During its second trip, the cruise ship will take the same route and revisit Visakhapatnam on July 9 from Chennai and arrive in Chennai on July 12 after making a stop at Puducherry. The third service will commence on July 14, completing the circuit on July 19.

New Cruise Terminal In Vizag

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has developed a modern international cruise terminal to provide a seamless experience for up to 2,000 passengers. The terminal offers immigration and clearance services, parking, shopping, food and lounge, and other facilities. According to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, the government was keen on developing cruise tourism in the state.

More About Cordella Cruise

The Cordelia is a premium cruise liner that offers top-notch facilities, including luxury rooms, multi-cuisine restaurants, entertainment areas, spas, and swimming pools.

Cruising the Bay of Bengal, guests can enjoy on-deck entertainment, gaming areas, and live performances. The cruise offers guided shore excursions, spa centres, and onboard shopping at each location.

On Wednesday, the organisers announced the schedule at a travel agents' meeting in Visakhapatnam and highlighted some of its safety and other features.

Read More

  1. Visakhapatnam's Luxury Yacht Set To Sail : A New Wave In Coastal Tourism
  2. Visakha Cruise Terminal Set to Launch Full Operations From March

Visakhapatnam: Cordelia Cruise is up for a month-long itinerary of luxurious sea voyages, stretching from June to July this year. The cruise ship is set to sail between Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry.

The service will be run through the agent of the vessel M/s. GAC Shipping (India) Pvt. Ltd. for promoting cruise tourism.

The first trip of the vessel will start on June 30, with its departure from Chennai. It will arrive in Visakhapatnam on July 2. From Visakhapatnam, it is scheduled to reach Puducherry on July 4 and return to Chennai on July 5.

During its second trip, the cruise ship will take the same route and revisit Visakhapatnam on July 9 from Chennai and arrive in Chennai on July 12 after making a stop at Puducherry. The third service will commence on July 14, completing the circuit on July 19.

New Cruise Terminal In Vizag

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has developed a modern international cruise terminal to provide a seamless experience for up to 2,000 passengers. The terminal offers immigration and clearance services, parking, shopping, food and lounge, and other facilities. According to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, the government was keen on developing cruise tourism in the state.

More About Cordella Cruise

The Cordelia is a premium cruise liner that offers top-notch facilities, including luxury rooms, multi-cuisine restaurants, entertainment areas, spas, and swimming pools.

Cruising the Bay of Bengal, guests can enjoy on-deck entertainment, gaming areas, and live performances. The cruise offers guided shore excursions, spa centres, and onboard shopping at each location.

On Wednesday, the organisers announced the schedule at a travel agents' meeting in Visakhapatnam and highlighted some of its safety and other features.

Read More

  1. Visakhapatnam's Luxury Yacht Set To Sail : A New Wave In Coastal Tourism
  2. Visakha Cruise Terminal Set to Launch Full Operations From March

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CORDELIA CRUISE TO SAILCORDELIA CRUISE SAIL IN JUNE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.