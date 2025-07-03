ETV Bharat / bharat

Corbett Tiger Reserve: Frequent Sightings Of Tiger Cubs With Mother Are A Sign Of Rise In Numbers

Ramnagar: (Uttarakhand): The tiger population is rising consistently in the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the forest fringes around it. These days, many tigresses are sighted frequently with their cubs roaming in the forests. This is a big achievement for the forest department but poses a serious challenge, as well.

Tigers increased in Corbett and Forest Division:

There are more than 260 adult tigers in the Corbett Tiger Reserve at present. Cubs less than two years of age are not included in this count. Apart from this, according to the last All India Tiger Estimation Report, the presence of 67 tigers was recorded in Ramnagar Forest Division and 53 tigers in Terai Western Forest Division.

Villagers worried due to increase in tigers:

The increasing number of tigers in Corbett and its surrounding areas has become a matter of concern for the local villagers. Many tigresses are being seen with cubs, which makes it clear that their number is increasing steadily.

Forest officials say that Leopards moving towards human settlements due to increase in tiger population in forests. On one hand, the increasing number of tigers showcases the success of Project Tiger, but on the other, it is associated with the dangers of human-wildlife conflicts.

Such conflicts are more common especially in winters. Local people believe that the increasing pressure of tigers in the forest is pushing leopards towards human settlements, due to which attacks on humans are increasing.

Villager Lalit Upreti says that they are particularly apprehensive about the safety of the children. “Now tigresses are seen roaming around the villages even during the day. There is fear about children and cattle,” Lalit Upreti, says.

Wildlife lovers are happy over tiger population rise, says Bachhi Singh Bisht – a wildlife conservationist.