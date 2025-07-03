Corbett Tiger Reserve: Frequent Sightings Of Tiger Cubs With Mother Are A Sign Of Rise In Numbers

Kailash Suyal
Ramnagar: (Uttarakhand): The tiger population is rising consistently in the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the forest fringes around it. These days, many tigresses are sighted frequently with their cubs roaming in the forests. This is a big achievement for the forest department but poses a serious challenge, as well.
Tigers increased in Corbett and Forest Division:
There are more than 260 adult tigers in the Corbett Tiger Reserve at present. Cubs less than two years of age are not included in this count. Apart from this, according to the last All India Tiger Estimation Report, the presence of 67 tigers was recorded in Ramnagar Forest Division and 53 tigers in Terai Western Forest Division.
Villagers worried due to increase in tigers:
The increasing number of tigers in Corbett and its surrounding areas has become a matter of concern for the local villagers. Many tigresses are being seen with cubs, which makes it clear that their number is increasing steadily.
Forest officials say that Leopards moving towards human settlements due to increase in tiger population in forests. On one hand, the increasing number of tigers showcases the success of Project Tiger, but on the other, it is associated with the dangers of human-wildlife conflicts.
Such conflicts are more common especially in winters. Local people believe that the increasing pressure of tigers in the forest is pushing leopards towards human settlements, due to which attacks on humans are increasing.
Villager Lalit Upreti says that they are particularly apprehensive about the safety of the children. “Now tigresses are seen roaming around the villages even during the day. There is fear about children and cattle,” Lalit Upreti, says.
Wildlife lovers are happy over tiger population rise, says Bachhi Singh Bisht – a wildlife conservationist.
“This is a positive sign. This is the result of successful efforts of tiger conservation. Challenges arise when conservation is weak. But now awareness has increased and concrete steps are being taken towards tiger conservation,” Bisht says.
Nature lover Ganesh Rawat says this is the success of Project Tiger. But now is the time to focus on conflict management, as well.
Phase-4 monitoring work in final stage:
These days, the work of 'Phase-4' monitoring i.e. regional counting is in its final stage in the reserve. Its figures will be made public soon. After this, the work of 'All India Tiger Estimation 2026' will start from September, which will reflect the actual status of tigers across the country.
Tiger estimation is done every 4 years:
Under the All India Tiger Estimation, tigers are counted every 4 years. During the tiger count done in 2006, 164 tigers were found. In the estimation done in 2010, 214 tigers were found. During the census done in 2014, the number of tigers was reported to be 215. In the 2018 census, 231 tigers were found. During the census done in 2022, more than 260 tigers were found in Corbett Tiger Reserve.
Amit Gwasakoti, Park Warden of Corbett Tiger Reserve, says, “We are closely monitoring the movement and number of tigers through Phase-4 monitoring. The effort is to be alert before a conflict situation. The number of tigers and their cubs being seen regularly is a very good sign,” Park Warden, CTC- says.
Success of Project Tiger started in 1973:
PC Arya, DFO of Terai Western Forest Division says, “Patrolling has been increased. We are increasing surveillance in rural areas. Along with this, camera traps and patrolling are being increased to track the movement of tigers. It is important to have an animal-human balance,” he says.
Project Tiger, started by the Government of India in 1973, is now achieving its real objective. The number of tigers is increasing every year from this project, and the environment is also benefiting. Uttarakhand is taking important steps in this direction.