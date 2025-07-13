ETV Bharat / bharat

Cops Say Chhattisgarh BJP MLA's Car Damaged Due To Fall Of Electric Pole; Father Raises Question On Security

Guru Bal Das Saheb, father of Guru Khushwant Saheb, said this is not just an attack on the MLA, but on the entire Satnami community.

Guru Khushwant Saheb speaks to the police after the incident.
Guru Khushwant Saheb speaks to the police after the incident.
Bemetara: The car of Arang MLA and Satnami community leader, Guru Khushwant Saheb, was damaged on the Charbhata-Bhoinabhata bypass road of Chhattishgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday night. According to police officials, the incident happened due to the falling of an electricity pole on the roadside, as Chinese stones on the pole can be seen on the damaged windshield of the vehicle.

Guru Bal Das Saheb, the MLA's father, inspected the spot and sought information about the entire incident. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramkrishna Sahu and a large number of community members were also present with him.

Guru Bal Das Saheb and Bemetara SSP Ramkrishna Sahu at the spot.
Guru Bal Das Saheb and Bemetara SSP Ramkrishna Sahu at the spot.

"The police are saying that it was caused by the falling of an electric pole. I do not consider it an ordinary accident. This is not just an attack on Guru Khushwant, but on the entire Satnami community. I want the police to identify and arrest the culprits in 24 hours. I have good relations with every community, every religion, and every class in Chhattisgarh. Then, who is the enemy of my son? I will also discuss it with the Chief Minister on the security arrangements," Guru Bal Das Saheb said.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Congress state president Deepak Baij said, "An attack has occurred on the convoy of Arang MLA Guru Khushwant Sahab. I pray for his well-being. What has happened to the security system of this state? Who knows whose evil eye has struck it? Neither the public nor the leaders and ministers. One responsible person is engrossed in serving Adani, while another is busy collecting donations."

Congress MLA Devendra Yadav took a dig at Home Minister Vijay Sharma. "If even MLAs are not safe in Chhattisgarh state, what will be the condition of the common people? The Home Minister has become a 'reel minister' these days. He comes in reels to explain to the people. But he should come out of the reel to the field," he said.

Guru Bal Das Saheb and Bemetara SSP Ramkrishna Sahu at the spot.

