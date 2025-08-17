Cops Return 295 Medals Stolen From Former Swimmer Bula Chowdhury's House; One Held

Serampore: Chandannagar Police Commissionerate on Sunday recovered 295 medals within 48 hours of theft and returned them to former ace swimmer and Padma Shri awardee Bula Chowdhury. One person named Krishna Chowdhury has been arrested by Uttarpara police in connection with the burglary.

However, the Padma Shri brooch and several other international awards are yet to be traced by the police, she said. "National and international medals that are still missing should be found. Padma Shri recipients are given two medals. Out of them, the small medal has been stolen, and the police should also find it," she added.

On Friday, several medals and mementoes, including her Padma Shri brooch and six gold medals from the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, were stolen from her house in the Hindmotor area of Hooghly in West Bengal.

While some prestigious honours like the Arjuna Award and Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award were left behind, she had said, "I have lost everything I earned through hard work and dedication." She alleged that it was the third theft at her residence, which remains under lock and key, and she visits the property periodically.

Serampore DCP Arnab Biswas, at a press conference, said, "On the morning of August 15, the medals were stolen from Bula Chowdhury's house in Debaipukur. We started the investigation by forming a special team and seeking help from CID. We have traced and recovered 295 medals, and a person named Krishna Chowdhury has been arrested. As Chowdhury was worried, we had promised to return the medal."

Bula Chowdhury currently lives in Kolkata's Kasba. (ETV Bharat)

"The accused hails from Rishra and is believed to have stolen the medals between August 12 and 14. If we are given further time, we will be able to recover more medals. We are trying to make people aware so that the house is not left empty and are increasing police patrols," he added.

Chowdhury currently lives with her family in Kolkata's Kasba, and her house in Debiapukur of Hindmotor is looked after by her brother Dolan Chowdhury, who lives in the vicinity. "Bula was supposed to come from Kasba to Hindmotor in the next few days. That's why I came to clean the house and discovered the theft. Didi lives in Kasba and comes here occasionally," he said.

"These are not just medals; they are my passion. I have been swimming since I was six. I have received many medals and honours from home and abroad. The day it was stolen, I was heartbroken. I had informed the Chief Secretary and also thought of meeting the Chief Minister to tell her about it. However, police have already recovered most of the medals. I could not have imagined that they would be able to retrieve them so quickly. I am thinking of setting up a museum in my Debiapurkur house," Bula said.