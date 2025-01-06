ETV Bharat / bharat

Cops File Charge Sheet In Baba Siddique Murder Case: 'Anmol Bishnoi Ordered Hit To Strike Fear'

Mumbai: Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case stating that gangster Anmol Bishnoi carried out the killing to create an atmosphere of fear through his organised crime syndicate.

The 4,590-page charge sheet was filed in a special court against 26 arrested accused and three wanted persons, including Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

As per the charge sheet, Anmol Bishnoi hatched a conspiracy to kill Siddique with the intention to instil fear and dominance over the crime syndicate. Besides Anmol Bishnoi, the other wanted accused are Mohammad Yasin Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar.