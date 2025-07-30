ETV Bharat / bharat

Cops, Administration Intervene After Ruckus In HP's Hamirpur Over Cremation Of SC Person

As the road to the village cremation ground of Nanwan was damaged due to rain, villagers took the body to the nearby Bhevad Saheli crematorium.

Villagers at the cremation ground.
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025

Hamirpur: A tiff over the last rites of a person from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community led to tension at the Bhevad Saheli crematorium under Kadasai Panchayat of Barsar sub-division in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

To prevent the matter from spiralling into a communal tension, the police and the administration intervene so that the cremation of the deceased person takes place peacefully with mutual consent.

As the road to the village cremation ground of Nanwan was damaged due to rain, villagers took the body to the Bhevad Saheli crematorium. However, people belonging to other castes opposed it, leading to a ruckus at the spot. The contrasting claims over separate cremation grounds for different castes led to a heated argument, and finally, police intervened and, along with the help of the administration, a mutual consent was arrived at to perform the last rites.

"As soon as we got the information of the tussle, the administration and police teams reached the spot. The last rites were performed peacefully after convincing the people. A permanent fix to this problem will soon be chalked out. The local administration has been instructed to identify a government land as soon as possible and get a separate cremation ground constructed at a suitable place for Nanawan village," Barsar SDM Rajendra Gautam said.

According to the representatives of Kadasai Panchayat, villagers of Nanawan had proposed to perform the last rites at the Bhevad Saheli crematorium during the rainy season. However, a disagreement among villagers led to the cancellation of the proposal.

