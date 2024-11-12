ETV Bharat / bharat

Fight Over Including Carbon Border Tax In Agenda Delays Climate Talks On Day One

New Delhi: Developing countries, including China and India, sparred with rich nations over including "unilateral trade measures", such as the European Union's carbon border tax, in the agenda of the UN climate talks, delaying the formal start of the conference on Monday.

Agenda disputes are common at UN climate conferences but this one is especially significant as countries have limited time to agree on a new climate finance goal to help developing countries adapt to and fight climate change, the central issue this year.

The conference opened with Azerbaijan, the host of this year's UN climate conference, calling on all countries to urgently resolve outstanding issues to agree on a new climate finance goal, which UN climate chief Simon Stiell said is in the self-interest of every nation.

The proceedings were then suspended so delegates could negotiate on the agenda.

The opening plenary got significantly delayed as developed and developing countries debated whether to make "unilateral trade measures", such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), an agenda item at COP29.

China, on behalf of the BASIC group of countries, submitted a proposal to the UN climate body last month requesting that this year's COP address the issue of unilateral trade measures.

The CBAM is the EU's proposed tax on energy intensive products, such as iron, steel, cement, fertilisers and aluminium, imported from countries like India and China. The tax is based on carbon emissions generated during the production of these goods.

The EU has earlier argued that this mechanism creates a level playing field for domestically manufactured goods, which must adhere to stricter environmental standards and helps curb emissions from imports.

However, other nations, particularly developing countries, have pointed out that such a tax could harm their economies and make trade with the EU expensive.

They have contended that under the UN climate rules, no nation should impose emission reduction strategies on others.