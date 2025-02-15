Cops Deny Permission To Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's Lucknow Shows

Lucknow: Lucknow Police have denied permission for comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's show in the city after UP Women's Commission vice-president Aparna Yadav wrote to DGP to ensure that no "undignified comments" are made on women during stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's upcoming show in Lucknow. Yadav in her letter said Bassi uses obscene content and indecent language in his performance.

Two shows of Bassi were scheduled on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Gomti Nagar at 3.30 pm and 7 pm. Soon after they arrived at the venue, the Bassi team were sent back by the officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

In her letter dated February 14, Yadav said it has been known that on February 15, a comedy show of Anurag Singh Bassi is being organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

After watching his previous shows on his YouTube channel, it has been noted that indecent words ('apshabd') are used during his shows.

"Hence, it is expected of you that you (DGP) please ensure that in this proposed programme and similar programmes of stand-up artists, neither any indecent words nor any undignified comments are made on women," she requested the DGP in the letter. "If possible, then such shows should be cancelled, and not permitted in the future," Yadav said.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said she wrote the letter to cancel the show so that youth is not misguided. She said she had also written to the assistant engineer at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, urging a review of the events held at the venue.

Citing late comedian Raju Srivastava, who hailed from Kanpur, as an example, she said he did a lot of shows in Lucknow and became popular in Bollywood, but never used indecent or vulgar words during performances.

She also referred to Kapil Sharma about how to host a show without using vulgar and indecent words. "I do not believe that hurling abuses at mothers and sisters is necessary to make people laugh," Yadav said referring to "indecent comments" made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in a show.

She said India is a cultured nation, where 'garbh dhaaran sanskaar' is observed during pregnancy and people who make fun of their parents should not be allowed to stage shows.

She also said making vulgar and indecent comments during shows is punishable under section 294 (d) (obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.