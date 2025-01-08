ETV Bharat / bharat

Coolie Union Pitches Several Facilities For Them On Duty

New Delhi: Railway Coolies, who are great helping hands for travellers to carry heavy luggage from one platform to another, have been demanding basic facilities for their survival which are yet to be provided.

Narrating his plights to ETV Bharat, Ram Mangat Saini, All India President of Akhil Bharatiya Railway Coolie Sangathan, said, "Coolies across the country have been demanding basic facilities for us like proper restrooms, medical treatment, and uniforms but no demands have been met yet. We face pathetic conditions at stations after working hard from early morning to late night carrying heavy luggages."

"We have already written to concerned authorities and the railway ministry but no one cares to listen to our voice," Saini added.

Shahrukh Khan, another coolie said, "Railway Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) came to New Delhi Railway Station yesterday and interacted with several people here. We informed him about our plights and demands. Let's see what will happen in future on these tall promises."

The coolies said there are over 22,000 regular coolies and around 10,000 coolies are still waiting for their batches to be transferred from others. These coolies have been demanding facilities including Railway passes allowing coolies’ children two free journeys annually, healthcare facilities in railway hospitals, rest shelters, timely provision of uniforms twice a year, and a Rs 15–20 lakh insurance cover if a coolie dies while on duty at the railway station.