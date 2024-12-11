ETV Bharat / bharat

Cooch Behar Statehood Demand: Rail Roko Called Off

Jalpaiguri: The Rail Roko at Jorai station by Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA) on Wednesday demanding statehood for Cooch Behar was called off after five hours. The snap strike threw rail communication with Northeast India out of gear as several important trains including the Vande Bharat were cancelled.

Despite the blockade being lifted following an assurance from the authorities, the situation is still far from normal.

The blockade by the GCPA at Jorai railway station in the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) started at 6.45 am and was withdrawn around 11.45 am, following which normal train movement was restored.

Agitators said they were holding the "indefinite" rail blockade to press for their demand for the creation of ‘Greater Cooch Behar’.