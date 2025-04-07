'Converting Civil Matter Into A Criminal Case, Complete Breakdown Of Rule Of Law in Uttar Pradesh’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government saying that there was a "complete breakdown of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh", and made it clear that the court will not accept converting of a civil matter into a criminal case.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan. "There is a complete breakdown of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Converting a civil matter into a criminal case is not acceptable,” said the bench. The apex court made this observation after coming across FIRs filed by the police in civil cases.

The bench asked, "Just because civil cases take long, you will file an FIR and set the criminal law in motion?" The CJI, criticising the conduct of officials’, said, "This is wrong what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. Everyday civil suits are being converted to criminal cases”.

The CJI said this is absurd and made it clear that "merely not giving money cannot be turned into an offence". The bench said it will issue a direction to the investigating officer (IO) to come to the witness box, and the officer will stand in the witness box and make out a criminal case, and the IO should learn a lesson. "This is not the way you file chargesheets….," said the CJI

The bench put up specific queries for the director general of police and the station house officer of a Gautam Budh Nagar district police station. The bench asked these officials to file affidavits, explaining why the criminal law was set in motion in a civil dispute.

The apex court directed the IO of the police station concerned at Sector-39 in Noida to appear in the witness box in the trial court and answer why registration of the FIR in the case was required. The top court made these observations while hearing a plea of the accused Debu Singh and Deepak Singh, filed through lawyer Chand Qureshi. The petitioner moved the top court challenging the order passed by the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the criminal case against them.

After hearing submissions, the top court decided to put on hold criminal proceedings against the petitioners in a Noida trial court. However, the apex court made it clear that the cheque bounce case against them would continue. An FIR was filed against the duo in Noida under Section 406 , 506 and 120B of the IPC.