ETV Bharat / bharat

Convergence of Efforts at Centre, States Needed to Improve Quality of Education: Survey

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, improving the quality of primary education is pivotal for India's development trajectory. The survey identifies the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as pivotal in aiming for universal foundational literacy and numeracy by the third grade.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, improving the quality of primary education is pivotal for India's development trajectory. The survey identifies the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as pivotal in aiming for universal foundational literacy and numeracy by the third grade.
Representational Image (File)

New Delhi: Convergence of efforts across the Centre, states, and local bodies is needed to improve the quality of education, especially primary education, the Economic Survey has suggested. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is expected to yield foundational literacy and numeracy for every child passing the third standard in the near future, said the Survey for 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Survey noted education is one of the most critical areas for India's development, and mission-mode and cost-effective implementation of well-designed and well-intentioned programmes is essential to improve the quality of education, especially primary education, without which further years of education add little value.

"To realise the same, unity of purpose and convergence of efforts across the Centre, state, and local governments is called for, as public education' is a concurrent list subject," the Survey document said.

According to the Survey, the government's spending on social services including education rose by 9.36 per cent to Rs 23.50 lakh crore in Financial Year 24 from Rs 21.49 lakh crore in FY23. Of the total, Rs 8.28 lakh crore was spent on education alone during Financial Year 24, around 8 per cent higher than Rs 7.68 lakh crore in Financial Year 23.

New Delhi: Convergence of efforts across the Centre, states, and local bodies is needed to improve the quality of education, especially primary education, the Economic Survey has suggested. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is expected to yield foundational literacy and numeracy for every child passing the third standard in the near future, said the Survey for 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Survey noted education is one of the most critical areas for India's development, and mission-mode and cost-effective implementation of well-designed and well-intentioned programmes is essential to improve the quality of education, especially primary education, without which further years of education add little value.

"To realise the same, unity of purpose and convergence of efforts across the Centre, state, and local governments is called for, as public education' is a concurrent list subject," the Survey document said.

According to the Survey, the government's spending on social services including education rose by 9.36 per cent to Rs 23.50 lakh crore in Financial Year 24 from Rs 21.49 lakh crore in FY23. Of the total, Rs 8.28 lakh crore was spent on education alone during Financial Year 24, around 8 per cent higher than Rs 7.68 lakh crore in Financial Year 23.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURVEY ON QUALITY OF EDUCATIONECONOMIC SURVEY ON EDUCATIONECONOMIC SURVEY 2023 24

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.