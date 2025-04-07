ETV Bharat / bharat

Controversy Erupts Over UP Minister Son's Alleged Social Media Post Targeting Brahmin Community

Agra: The controversy surrounding SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman's statement on Rana Sanga in the House had not yet settled when a fresh dispute erupted over a social media post allegedly made by Chandramohan Prajapati, son of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharmveer Prajapati.

A controversial comment targeting the Brahmin community was posted from Chandramohan Prajapati’s Facebook ID, sparking sharp reactions from leaders of Brahmin organisations. They condemned the post and expressed deep displeasure. However, Chandramohan Prajapati has denied posting the comment, claiming that his Facebook account was hacked. Minister Dharmveer Prajapati also called it a conspiracy against his family.

In light of the controversy and growing tension, a police force has been deployed at the minister’s residence in Sector-7 of Awas Vikas Colony.

Minister Terms It a Conspiracy

The Prajapati family resides both in a village under Khandauli police station limits and at a residence in Sector-7, Awas Vikas Colony. The contentious post, reportedly made from Chandramohan's account, included a remark about a girl from the Brahmin community. The post went viral within two days and drew widespread backlash on social media.