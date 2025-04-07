Controversy Erupts Over UP Minister Son's Alleged Social Media Post Targeting Brahmin Community

Agra: The controversy surrounding SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman's statement on Rana Sanga in the House had not yet settled when a fresh dispute erupted over a social media post allegedly made by Chandramohan Prajapati, son of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharmveer Prajapati.
A controversial comment targeting the Brahmin community was posted from Chandramohan Prajapati’s Facebook ID, sparking sharp reactions from leaders of Brahmin organisations. They condemned the post and expressed deep displeasure. However, Chandramohan Prajapati has denied posting the comment, claiming that his Facebook account was hacked. Minister Dharmveer Prajapati also called it a conspiracy against his family.
In light of the controversy and growing tension, a police force has been deployed at the minister’s residence in Sector-7 of Awas Vikas Colony.
Minister Terms It a Conspiracy
The Prajapati family resides both in a village under Khandauli police station limits and at a residence in Sector-7, Awas Vikas Colony. The contentious post, reportedly made from Chandramohan's account, included a remark about a girl from the Brahmin community. The post went viral within two days and drew widespread backlash on social media.
Chandramohan Prajapati issued a statement saying that if any community's sentiments were hurt, he sincerely apologises. He reiterated that his account was hacked and disowned the post entirely.
Minister Dharmveer Prajapati reiterated his son’s claim, stating, “This is a conspiracy against my family. We demand a thorough investigation.”
Call for Investigation
Rahul Chaturvedi of Chanakya Sena said the post seemed aimed at creating social discord. “Our society strongly opposes such divisive remarks. The matter must be investigated to determine whether the minister's son’s Facebook ID was truly hacked. The community stands united on this issue,” he added.