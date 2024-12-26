ETV Bharat / bharat

Controversy Erupts Over ‘Incorrect Indian Map’ During Cong Session

Belagavi: A controversy has erupted over the alleged misrepresentation of the India map on the posters displayed by the Congress to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Karnataka's Belagavi, with the BJP dubbing it as "vote bank" politics by the national party.

The ruling Congress has put up these posters throughout Belagavi town as part of celebrations for the centenary event.

According to BJP, the Indian map featured on the posters omits the Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well as the Aksai Chin region, currently under the Chinese administration, which are integral parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The national unit of BJP strongly criticised the Congress.

In a post on ‘X’ it said, “RaGa's Mohabbat ki Dukaan is always open for China! They would break the nation. They've done it once. They'll do it again.” The BJP Karnataka unit termed the "incorrect depiction" of the Indian map as a way to appease its "vote bank".

“@INCKarnataka, has shown utter disrespect for India’s sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful!” the party posted on ‘X’.