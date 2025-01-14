Contract Employee Arrested For Gold Theft At Tirumala Temple's Parakamani

Tirumala: Shocking details have emerged in the recent theft cases in the Tirumala temple's Parakamani. A contract employee at the Tirumala Parakamani, which is responsible for counting and storage of offerings of the devotees, has been arrested for stealing gold and silver items worth nearly Rs 46 lakh.

Accused Vireshetty Penchalayya has reportedly confessed to multiple thefts over time. Penchalayya, a resident of Korlagunta Maruti Nagar in Tirupati, had been employed in the Parakamani for over two years through Agrigos Company. In order to make quick money, he began smuggling gold and other valuables stored in Parakamani's storage room. He was eventually caught while attempting to steal 100 grams of gold biscuits by concealing them in a trolley pipe.

As per reports, last Saturday, Penchalayya was caught red-handed stealing 100 grams of gold biscuits, which he attempted to hide in the pipes of a trolley. Penchalayya, who was tasked with transporting cash and valuables, accessed a tray containing gold items while moving goods in a trolley from first floor to upper floor of the Parakamani building. During inspection, Vigilance sleuths found the hidden gold biscuits. The theft was confirmed upon verification of CCTV footage, following which Penchalayya was handed over to Tirumala Police.

On the basis of a complaint by the vigilance staff, Tirumala police registered a case and launched an investigation. During questioning, Penchalayya confessed to thefts carried out prior to this.

The authorities recovered 555 grams of gold biscuits, 100 grams of gold jewelry, 157 grams of silver items, the total value of which was estimated at Rs 46 lakh.

Back in April 2023, a clerk identified as CV Ravi Kumar was caught while attempting to steal $900 (approximately Rs 72,000) from the Parakamani complex. He was nabbed by the temple's vigilance and security wing and later handed over to the police. Similarly, in November 2024, a devotee from Tamil Nadu, Venu Lingam, was arrested for reportedly stealing Rs 15,000 from the temple's donation box. The theft was verified through CCTV footage, and subsequently Venu was apprehended by the temple authorities.