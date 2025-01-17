ETV Bharat / bharat

Contest In Local Elections Only if You Have At Least Two Children: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Population-Focused Policy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a new policy aimed at increasing the state’s population, announcing that a new law will be introduced requiring at least two children for eligibility to contest in local body elections.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Naidu emphasised the shift in the state's approach toward population management, highlighting that while population was once considered a burden, it is now regarded as an asset.

"Population was once a burden. Now it is an asset. Earlier, we used to give incentives for population control. We brought a law making it ineligible to contest elections if you have more than two children. But now we need population growth," added Naidu, who is the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo.

CM Naidu further explained that the family size would be used as a standard criterion for implementing various schemes and policies. He added, “The state's population is estimated to be 5.38 crore in 2026. In 2031, it will reach 5.42 crore, and in 2036, it will reach 5.44 crore. It will decrease to 5.42 crore in 2041. From there, it will decrease and reach 5.41 crore by 2051.” He stressed the need for a proper balance, with an average of 2.1 children being born per couple to ensure sustainable population growth.

Incentives will be offered to families with more children, and the law will ensure those with more than two children are eligible to participate in local governance, he added.