Contempt Plea Claims Illegal Demolition By Rajasthan Authorities; SC Issues Notice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a contempt petition, which alleged illegal demolition of a property by Rajasthan authorities, and also ordered status quo on the demolition site.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih. Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde represented the petitioner Pukh Raj before the bench. The plea claimed that the authorities demolished the property in violation of the apex court’s November 13, 2024, judgment. The plea was filed through advocate Anas Tanwir assailing the demolition of a property on Air Force Road, Near Veterinary Hospital, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In November last year, the apex court in its verdict had said that the demolition of properties of citizens without following due process is contrary to the rule of law.

During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel why his client did not move before the jurisdictional High Court. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the apex court had already issued notice on two similar matters. The bench was informed that the matter would come up for hearing at the end of this month.

It was argued before the bench that there was a court decree in existence in connection with the petitioner's title over the property, and the relevant regularisation amount had been paid. The counsel contended that a notice was served on the authorities detailing all facts, however, the property was demolished the next day.

Hegde expressed concern regarding the demolitions, which violated the apex court’s judgment. It was argued that the nearby veterinary hospital is seeking to take over the land on which the demolished property stood, and the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to order status quo.

After hearing submissions, the bench decided to issue notice on the petition and also ordered that the status quo shall be maintained at the site.

The plea claimed that the authorities concerned did not provide prior notice or opportunity for a hearing before demolishing the property. The plea claimed that the property’s title was held by the petitioner, which had been confirmed through a compromise deed and decree.

The plea claimed that the illegal demolition occurred in January this year. The petitioner claimed that the demolition was without any valid notice and in clear violation of the directions issued by the apex court in November last year.