Containers From Sunken Liberian Cargo Ship Wash Ashore, Sparking Environment Concerns

Kollam: Containers from a Liberian cargo ship that sank in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast have started washing ashore, prompting the authorities to urge the public to stay away from them as they contain hazardous chemicals, police said on Monday. So far, eight containers have washed up on the shores at various places like Neendakara, Puthanthura and Cheriazikal. It is also reported that three containers are floating in the sea.

Authorities are working to manage the situation, and police personnel have been deployed in all affected areas. It is learnt that two of the containers are empty. The first container that fell from the ship, MSC ElSA 3, was found by residents stuck against the guardwall at Cheriazikal in Karunagappally. As a precaution, residents have been asked to evacuate their homes for safety. The Kollam collector and ACP reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, Customs Marine and Preventive Units have been deployed along the coastal areas, and surveillance is ongoing in coordination with other agencies, the statement said. "The public is strongly advised not to approach or interact with any floating or beached containers or debris, as they may contain dangerous substances," it said.

Officials have urged the public to stay away from the containers, warning that the ship had 13 hazardous cargoes among over 640 containers. The cargo ship capsized and sank early on Sunday, leading to a significant oil spill. The leak has sparked a statewide alert, as fuel is drifting at a speed of around three kilometres per hour and could soon impact the ecologically sensitive Kerala coastline.