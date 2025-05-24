ETV Bharat / bharat

Dangerous Cargo Including Oil Falls Into Arabian Sea Off Kerala Coast; Disaster Management Authority Cautions Public

Public, if they see such cargo, should not go near it or touch it and should inform police immediately, KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose said.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A dangerous cargo, including oil, has fallen into the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said on Saturday and cautioned the general public against touching the containers if they wash ashore.

The cargo on the container ship MSC ELSA 3 fell into the Arabian Sea 38 nautical miles from Kochi. "9 of the employees managed to escape. The search is on to find out the other 15 employees," sources said.

KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose, in a voice note shared with reporters, said that the information about the dangerous cargo falling into the sea was received from the coast guard. "There is a chance the cargo, including containers and oil, will wash ashore. The public, if they see such cargo, should not go near it or touch it and should inform the police immediately," he said.

He also said that there was a possibility of oil films appearing along the coast in some areas. Kuriakose also said that the coast guard has confirmed that the vessel was carrying Marine gasoil (MGO) and Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

