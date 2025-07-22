'Consumer Is The King, Must Have A Choice': SC Directs Hotel Owners Along Kanwar Yatra Route To Display Licenses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all hotel owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to display their license and registration certificates in accordance with statutory requirements, observing that the consumer is the king and the consumer must have the choice of knowing if a place was exclusively selling vegetarian items throughout.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing one of the petitioners, contended that during the Kanwar Yatra period, the eateries along the route only sell vegetarian items as per the local regulations.

Justice Sundresh observed that the consumer must have a choice. The bench observed that if a hotel is running as a vegetarian hotel all through, then the question of indicating names and other things will not arise, but if only for the purpose of yatra, somebody stops serving non-vegetarian food and starts selling vegetarian food, then the consumer should know.

The bench said consumers should have that flexibility, and if a hotel was earlier serving non-veg, and for the purpose of better business, they serve only vegetarian during the yatra, that will be an issue for consideration from the point of view of the consumer. "The choice is of the consumer….he can go to another hotel where they have been serving vegetarian (before the yatra)," Justice Sundresh remarked orally.

The bench clarified that it is only trying to find a middle path to balance the consumers' right to know while ensuring that there is no discrimination against any vendor based on religion. "According to me, the consumer's demand or choice is met by the fact that today you are only served vegetarian. There was no need to disclose that earlier we (the eateries) were serving non-veg. It is going a bit too far. Name and identity of the owner, staff employed, or the religious identity has got nothing to do with food…", said Ahmadi.

The bench said the original license, which shows it serves both non-veg food and veg food, should be displayed, and it cannot be changed. “You can say we are only serving vegetarian food, but originally it was vegetarian and non-veg….somebody may be satisfied that if no non-veg is served, I am fine. Somebody will say I only prefer a hotel where vegetarian food is served throughout the year. It is his choice”, said Justice Sundresh.

Ahmadi said the consumer's choice cannot become everything, and there should be a balance, and eatery owners have a right to run business, and today, serving of non-veg food in this country is not banned.

"That is a wrong understanding of consumerism. Consumer is the king. If we do not prioritise the consumer, then there is no point. He should know…", observed Justice Sundresh.

The bench said it was not going into the other issues of displaying the name of the hotel or dhaba owner and the QR code as the Kanwar Yatra is getting over very soon.

"We are told that today is the last day of the yatra. In any case, it is likely to come to an end in the near future. Therefore, at this stage, we would only pass an order that all the respective hotel owners shall comply with the mandate of displaying the licence and the registration certificate as per the statutory requirements," the bench said.

After the bench dictated the order, Ahmadi submitted that the name of the owner and the QR code need not be disclosed, and emphasised that it has no backing in the law. He argued that religious identity sought to be exposed.

However, the bench said it is not examining that aspect now, and if he intends to challenge it then he can move before the high court.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others.

Last year, the top court had put on hold similar directives issued by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details. A large number of devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' carrying holy water from River Ganga to perform 'jalabhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of 'Sawan'. Many believers shun the consumption of meat during the month. Many don't even consume meals containing onions and garlic.