ETV Bharat / bharat

Construction Of Viaducts For Delhi-Meerut RRTS In Final Stage: NCRTC Officials

New Delhi: The construction of viaducts for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is in its final stage. Only a few spans remain between Meerut North Station and Modipuram following this work a route diversion has been implemented for about a month on a short stretch to maintain smooth traffic flow and safety of the people, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials said.

As per the NCRTC officials, the diversion affects a short stretch of 100-150 meters on the Modipuram bypass from the Melange Mall cut to the SDS Global cut on National Highway 58. A trial was conducted on August 8 to assess the effectiveness of the diversion with the traffic police overseeing the process. The traffic police approved the arrangements. Following the successful trial, the route diversion is being done for a month. Efforts are being made to complete the remaining construction work within this timeframe to minimise disruptions for the public.

The NCRTC has implemented various measures to ensure smooth traffic flow during the diversion. These include enhanced lighting for nighttime traffic and the deployment of traffic marshals. These marshals are equipped with the necessary safety gear and tools. Red and green flags, whistles, reflective jackets, helmets and lighting batons to manage the traffic with the help of local traffic police. Crash barriers have also been installed to further ensure safety, the official informed.

During this period, only one lane will be available for vehicles for to and fro movement. However, this diversion is confined to a small zone and every effort will be made to maintain smooth traffic flow.