Construction For ICG's Indigenous Hovercraft Begins At Chowgule Shipyard

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday kicked off construction of its first indigenously built hovercraft, officials said. The hovercraft, based on proven Griffon Hoverwork designs, are being built with Indian expertise to suit varied coastal security operations, the Defence Ministry said.

"The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has kicked off construction of its first indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) with the girder laying and commencement of erection ceremony at Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. in Goa on July 30," the ministry said.

Once inducted, the ACVs will provide enhanced speed, tactical flexibility and shallow-water operability, enabling swift response for patrolling, interdiction and search and rescue missions across India's vast maritime frontier, it said. The ceremony, which marks a major step towards strengthening India’s maritime response capabilities, was held in the presence of Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG Inspector General Sudhir Sahni, the ministry said.