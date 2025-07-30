ETV Bharat / bharat

Construction For ICG's Indigenous Hovercraft Begins At Chowgule Shipyard

The ministry said that the ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG Inspector General Sudhir Sahni.

Construction For ICG's Indigenous Hovercraft Begins At Chowgule Shipyard
Construction For ICG's Indigenous Hovercraft Begins At Chowgule Shipyard (SOURCE: X@IndiaCoastGuard)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday kicked off construction of its first indigenously built hovercraft, officials said. The hovercraft, based on proven Griffon Hoverwork designs, are being built with Indian expertise to suit varied coastal security operations, the Defence Ministry said.

"The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has kicked off construction of its first indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) with the girder laying and commencement of erection ceremony at Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. in Goa on July 30," the ministry said.

Once inducted, the ACVs will provide enhanced speed, tactical flexibility and shallow-water operability, enabling swift response for patrolling, interdiction and search and rescue missions across India's vast maritime frontier, it said. The ceremony, which marks a major step towards strengthening India’s maritime response capabilities, was held in the presence of Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG Inspector General Sudhir Sahni, the ministry said.

This follows a contract signed with the Defence Ministry on October 24 last year for six ACVs, underscoring the ICG's drive towards operational self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, it added. These amphibious vessels, also called 'Hovercrafts', will be procured under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, the ministry had said in October 2024.

