Constitution Played A Major Role In Advancing Socio-Economic Justice, Its Critics Proven Wrong: CJI Gavai

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai said over the last 75 years, India's Constitution has played a major role in advancing socio-economic justice for its citizens and its critics have been proven wrong.

Speaking at a function in Milan on the topic of "Role of Constitution in Delivering Socio-Economic Justice in a Country: Reflections from 75 Years of Indian Constitution" on Wednesday, the CJI said in the early years following its adoption, several constitutional experts expressed scepticism about the credibility and long-term viability of the Indian Constitution.

He said among them was Sir Ivor Jennings, a leading Commonwealth historian and constitutional scholar of the time, and in 1951, the University of Madras invited him to deliver a lecture on the Constitution. During his address, Jennings was highly critical of its provisions, beginning his remarks with a famously cynical assessment: he described the Indian Constitution as “too long, too rigid, too prolix.”

The CJI said, “However, the experience of the past 75 years has proved Sir Ivor Jennings wrong. India’s Constitution has played a major role in advancing socio-economic justice for its citizens. The earliest and most significant steps toward this goal were initiated by the Indian Parliament”.

He said the Constitution, which was adopted on January 26, 1950, is not just a political document for governance, but as a promise to society, a revolutionary statement, and a ray of hope for a country coming out of long years of colonial rule, suffering from poverty, inequality, and social divisions.

"It was a promise of a new beginning where social and economic justice would be the main goal of our country. At its core, the Indian Constitution upholds the ideals of freedom and equality for all”, said the CJI.

He said India’s Constitution became a model for other emerging nations striving to build inclusive and participatory governance structures. The CJI stressed justice is not an abstract ideal and it must take root in social structures, in the distribution of opportunity, and in the conditions under which people live.

"Without addressing the structural inequalities that marginalise large sections of society, no nation can claim to be truly progressive or democratic. Socio-economic justice, in other words, a practical necessity for achieving long-term stability, social cohesion, and sustainable development," he said.

The CJI said it is not merely a matter of redistribution or welfare, but it is also about enabling every person to live with dignity, to realise their full human potential, and to participate as equals in the social, economic, and political life of the country. “Thus, for any country, socio-economic justice is a crucial aspect of national progress….”, he said.

Thanking the Chamber of International Lawyers for inviting him to deliver a speech on the topic, CJI Gavai said the journey of the Indian Constitution over the last 75 years in delivering socio-economic justice is a story of great ambition and important successes.

"As Chief Justice of India, I take pride in stating that the framers of the Indian Constitution were deeply conscious of the imperative of socio-economic justice while drafting its provisions. Its drafting took place in the aftermath of a long and hard-fought struggle for independence from colonial rule," he said.

The CJU said affirmative action policies in education, which sought to correct historical injustices and ensure representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and socially and educationally backward classes, have been a concrete expression of the Constitution's commitment to substantive equality and socio-economic justice.

"The tension between Parliament and the judiciary, particularly concerning the scope of Parliament’s power to amend the Constitution, revolved around a fundamental question: how far could constitutional amendments go? While this episode is often remembered as an institutional rivalry between the judiciary and Parliament, it is important to recognise that it unfolded against the backdrop of efforts to realise socio-economic rights,” he said, while recalling the backdrop of the 1973 landmark verdict in the Kesavananda Bharati case.

The CJI said efforts to reduce poverty, enhance job creation and provide basic services like food, housing, and healthcare have also been critical to India’s social policy landscape in recent decades. "I can say that both Parliament and the judiciary have expanded the scope of socio-economic rights in the 21st century," said the CJI.