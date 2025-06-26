ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution Is Supreme, All Three Wings Of Democracy Work Under It: CJI Gavai

Amravati: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said the Constitution of India is supreme, and all three wings of India's democracy work under the Constitution.

Justice Gavai, who took oath as the 52nd CJI last month, was addressing a felicitation event in Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra, his hometown, when he said, "There is always a discussion as to which wing of democracy - the executive, legislature or the judiciary - is supreme. While some people say and believe that Parliament is supreme, according to me it is the Constitution that is paramount and supreme."

All the three wings of democracy work under the Constitution, he said.

Referring to a judgment passed by the Apex court on the foundation of the 'Basic Structure' doctrine, CJI Gavai said Parliament has the power to amend, but it can not alter the basic structure of the Constitution.

A judge does not become independent just by passing orders against the government, he further said.

"A judge should always remember that we have a duty, and we are custodians of the rights of citizens and constitutional values and principles. We don't just have power, but a duty is cast upon us," he said.

A judge should not be guided by what people will say or feel about their judgment, the CJI further said.