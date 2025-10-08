Constitution, Humanity Under 'Constant Attack' Under BJP Governmentt: Uday Bhanu Chib
The president of the Congress Youth Wing made the statement during 'I Love Ambedkar' event.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, stating the Constitution and humanity are under "constant attack" under the ruling dispensation.
The president of the Congress Youth Wing made the statement during 'I Love Ambedkar' event organized under his leadership here to protest against alleged continued atrocities against Dalits and marginalized sections of society, and the recent attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.
Attacking the BJP, Chib said, "The country's Constitution and humanity are under constant attack, not just once but repeatedly, ever since the BJP came to power. The seeds of hatred sown by the RSS over the past hundred years are being nurtured by the BJP."
"This seed of hatred is meant to divide and break the country. The attack on the Chief Justice and the brutal murder of Dalit youth Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli are a blot on both our Constitution and humanity," he said.
Asserting that all these incidents demonstrate that everything from the judiciary to the Constitution is in danger, Chib said, "This clearly means that this country is in danger."
The IYC chief further said, "We will continue to fight against this hateful mindset of the BJP and RSS. We are all united behind the Chief Justice of India, and we stand with the entire family of Hariom Valmiki to ensure justice. "
Calling upon youth across the country that now is not the time to remain silent, Chib said, "Every citizen must rise up and raise their voice against injustice and hatred."
The march began at Maujpur Chowk in Babarpur district and concluded at Ita Chowk. Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra and other workers were also present.
