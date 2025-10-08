ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution, Humanity Under 'Constant Attack' Under BJP Governmentt: Uday Bhanu Chib

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, stating the Constitution and humanity are under "constant attack" under the ruling dispensation.

The president of the Congress Youth Wing made the statement during 'I Love Ambedkar' event organized under his leadership here to protest against alleged continued atrocities against Dalits and marginalized sections of society, and the recent attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

Attacking the BJP, Chib said, "The country's Constitution and humanity are under constant attack, not just once but repeatedly, ever since the BJP came to power. The seeds of hatred sown by the RSS over the past hundred years are being nurtured by the BJP."

"This seed of hatred is meant to divide and break the country. The attack on the Chief Justice and the brutal murder of Dalit youth Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli are a blot on both our Constitution and humanity," he said.

Asserting that all these incidents demonstrate that everything from the judiciary to the Constitution is in danger, Chib said, "This clearly means that this country is in danger."