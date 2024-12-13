ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution debate: Rajnath Slams Congress, Says It Tried To Destroy Constitution's Basic Principles

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Congress could never tolerate independence and autonomy of institutions and always tried to destroy the basic principles of the Constitution.

Initiating a debate in the Lok Sabha as the House took up a two-day "Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the defence minister said the contribution of several leaders in the making of the Constitution was deliberately ignored and hit out at the Congress, asserting that "a particular party" always tried to "hijack and appropriate" the framing of the Constitution.

"On many occasions, the Congress has disrespected the Constitution and its spirit. It could not tolerate the independence and autonomy of institutions. It always tried to destroy the basic principles of the Constitution," he alleged.

"Talk of protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it. These days, I see many opposition leaders keep the Constitution in their pockets. Actually, this is what they have learnt from childhood, they have seen their families keep the Constitution in their pockets for generations," he said.

But the BJP always bows before the Constitution and has never played with the independence and autonomy of institutions, Singh asserted.