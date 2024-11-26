Constitution Day Of India 2024: President Murmu To Address Parliament Today, PM Modi Wishes Nation

New Delhi: India celebrates Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, today to commemorate the adoption of the Indian constitution on this day in 1949.

November 26, 2024, marks the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. Under the leadership of BR Ambedkar, the Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. It serves as the foundational document that defines India’s democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework. The constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the birth anniversary of the Indian Republic.

Indian Constitution Day 2024: History

Recognising the significance of this historic event, the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Ministry, intending to promote constitutional values among people, announced on November 19 2015 that the government would celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day. It said the observance would serve as a "reminder of the democratic principles that guide the nation"

President Murmu To Address Joint Session Of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu will address the Members of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in the Central Hall on the occasion of Constitution Day 2024.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of Missions based in Delhi, and other dignitaries will attend the event. Vice President Dhankhar will also address the Members of both Houses during the occasion, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will deliver the welcome address.

A commemorative coin and stamp marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be released during the event. Additionally, two books, titled "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey", will also be unveiled.

A booklet focusing on the art of the Constitution of India, as well as versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili languages, will be released. A short film showcasing the making, historical significance, and journey of the Indian Constitution will also be screened for the distinguished gathering.

PM Modi Leads In Wishing Nation Happy Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the day in a message posted on X. "Happy Constitution Day to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution," read his post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings for Constitution Day to the people on Tuesday and paid homage to BR Ambedkar.

"Heartiest greetings to all Indians on 'Constitution Day'. The Indian Constitution has laid the foundation for the creation of a new India. Today our country is moving forward with a strong resolve to build a developed, strong and self-respecting India. #75YearsOfConstitution. On this sacred occasion of 'Constitution Day', I pay my homage to all the great personalities including Baba Saheb Ambedkar who have contributed in the creation of the Indian Constitution," he posted on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished all Indians on the occasion and urged citizens to protect the ethos of the Constitution. He said the struggle to defend India's inherent philosophy must be reinvigorated and reignited in the 75th year of its adoption.

"The 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution has begun today. I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians on this historic occasion," the Congress president said in a post on X.

"The Constitution of India, painstakingly and carefully drafted by our foremothers and forefathers is the lifeblood of our nation. It guarantees us social, economic and political rights. It constitutes India into a sovereign socialist democratic republic," he said.

Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are not just ideals or ideas, they are the way of life for 140 crore Indians, Kharge asserted. "Today, we recall the tremendous contribution of the Constituent Assembly and its prolific members. We are forever indebted to their vision and wisdom," he said.