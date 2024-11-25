ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution Day 2024: Date History And Significance



New Delhi: National Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and its coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document that defines India’s democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework, Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

IIM-Bodh Gaya posted on social media X, “Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to mark the adoption of our constitution. Also known as Samvidhan Diwas, the day honors the wisdom of our founding fathers.”

Similarly, Legal Aid Centre LU wrote on X, “The Legal Aid Centre is thrilled to organize a Constitutional Law Quiz Competition on the occasion of National Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26th every year.”

History

With an aim to promote constitutional values among people, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on November 19, 2015 that the government would celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day. This observance serves as a reminder of the democratic principles that guide the nation, the ministry said.

Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman