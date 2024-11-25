ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution Day 2024: Date History And Significance

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on November 19, 2015 that the government would celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day.

Indian Constitution serves as the foundational document that defines India’s democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: National Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and its coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document that defines India’s democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework, Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

IIM-Bodh Gaya posted on social media X, “Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to mark the adoption of our constitution. Also known as Samvidhan Diwas, the day honors the wisdom of our founding fathers.”

Similarly, Legal Aid Centre LU wrote on X, “The Legal Aid Centre is thrilled to organize a Constitutional Law Quiz Competition on the occasion of National Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26th every year.”

History

With an aim to promote constitutional values among people, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on November 19, 2015 that the government would celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day. This observance serves as a reminder of the democratic principles that guide the nation, the ministry said.

Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman

Humara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman campaign was launched On January 24 this year with aims to deepen citizens’ understanding of the Constitution. This yearlong campaign seeks to raise awareness about the significance of the Constitution, it said.

Fundamental Rights

Indian Constitution empowers every citizen to claim their rights and also ensures to obey their fundamental duties toward the nation and the society. The fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution such as the right to equality, right to freedom of speech, and the right to a fair trial.

Youth participation to encourage

A Padyatra is organized where it is expected to engage over 10,000 youth participants from various organisations including MY Bharat Volunteers, NSS, NCC, and Bharat Scouts & Guides. Cultural performances, educational exhibitions, and interactive sessions will deepen the understanding of constitutional values among young citizens. The event represents a significant milestone in the year-long celebration of the Constitution, emphasizing the role of youth in preserving and promoting constitutional values for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Significance

To make citizens aware regarding constitutional ideas, understanding the values of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity that the Constitution promotes, and popularizing its core principles for masses.

