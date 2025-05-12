Constable Trying To Stop Illegal Sand Mining Crushed To Death In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: A constable was crushed to death by a sand-loaded truck, which he was trying to stop on Sunday in the Balrampur area under the Sunawal Police Station under the Balrampur-Ramanujganj district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident happened on the banks of the Kanha River, where sands were being excavated illegally. The body of Constable Shiv Bacchan Singh has been sent to Ramanujganj District Hospital for autopsy, they added.

Policer said the deceased, a resident of Dhamni village, was posted in the Sanawal Police Station. Information about sand being smuggled from the Kanha River near Dhauli village was received, and a night patrol team left for the spot. After reaching, the team saw the illegal excavations and Singh tried to stop a sand-laden structure, when the driver mowed him down. He died instantaneously.

Balrampur SP Vaibhav Banker Ramanlal said, "The matter is being investigated, following which, a case will be registered. A team comprising personnel from five police stations, including the SDPO, is probing the matter."

Dev Narayan, brother of the deceased, said, "My brother was in the police. He died in an incident that happened last night. The villagers informed me that he died due to a collision with a tractor. The police are searching for the accused."

"On Sunday night, when we received information about illegal sand excavation and smuggling near the Kanhar River of Dhauli village, a patrolling team reached the spot. Where sand was being loaded and transported, one of our personnel reached the spot and tried to stop a tractor loaded with sand. The tractor driver, in a bid to escape, hit the constable. The accused is being searched for," Divyakant Pandey, Sunawal Police Station in charge, said.