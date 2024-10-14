ETV Bharat / bharat

Conspiracy To Derail Dehradun-Tanakpur Express In Uttarakhand Averted By Alert Loco Pilot

(Left) The Railway Police Force inspecting the railway track in the Khatima area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, where cables were placed on the track by miscreants (right) A thick can be seen on the railway track ( ETV Bharat )

Champawat: A conspiracy was hatched to cause a rail accident in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. However, the accident was averted due to the presence of mind of the loco pilot.

The incident took place in the Khatima area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar district. According to the information, anti-social elements had placed pieces of cable on the railway track in Khatima. It is a matter of luck that the loco pilot of the Dehradun Tanakpur Weekly Express train noticed it and averted a major accident by stopping the train.

It is being told that the express train coming from Dehradun was going to Tanakpur. At around 3.29 am, the loco pilot of the Dehradun Tanakpur Express train noticed the pieces of cable kept on the railway track. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and informed the officials about the matter.

Along with this, the pieces of cable were also handed over to the Banbasa station superintendent. If the loco pilot had not noticed the pieces of cable lying on the track, a major accident could have happened.